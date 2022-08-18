Cornerstone Kroger to celebrate remodel this weekend in Centerville

Kroger is set to celebrate the remodel of its Cornerstone store in Centerville with prizes, performers and giveaways.
The $1.9 million remodel includes a new culinary kiosk; updated deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments; updated Starbucks; and a center store reset aimed to improve customers’ shopping experience, according to a press release.
The celebrations start Friday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. with Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton, as well as other city, county and community officials.
From 8 to 10 a.m. four $50 Kroger gift cards will be given away. The first 300 customers will receive a $10 Kroger gift card on Friday, Good Wipes flushable wipes on Saturday and Bischoff cookies on Sunday. They will also be entered to win a chance for tickets at the Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, a Cincinnati Reds basket and tickets to see Straight No Chase at the Taft Theater.
Circus performances are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Cornerstone Kroger is located at 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville.
