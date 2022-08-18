Cornerstone Kroger to celebrate remodel this weekend in Centerville

The $1.9 million remodel includes a new culinary kiosk; updated deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments; updated Starbucks; and a center store reset aimed to improve customers’ shopping experience, according to a press release.

The celebrations start Friday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. with Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton, as well as other city, county and community officials.