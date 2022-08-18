BreakingNews
High School Football: Top 22 players to watch in 2022
Cornerstone Kroger to celebrate remodel this weekend in Centerville

FILE PHOTO: Kroger celebrated the grand opening of its newest store located at Cornerstone of Centerville.

29 minutes ago

Kroger is set to celebrate the remodel of its Cornerstone store in Centerville with prizes, performers and giveaways.

The $1.9 million remodel includes a new culinary kiosk; updated deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments; updated Starbucks; and a center store reset aimed to improve customers’ shopping experience, according to a press release.

ExploreRELATED: New restaurant, retail options planned for new Centerville shopping center

The celebrations start Friday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. with Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton, as well as other city, county and community officials.

From 8 to 10 a.m. four $50 Kroger gift cards will be given away. The first 300 customers will receive a $10 Kroger gift card on Friday, Good Wipes flushable wipes on Saturday and Bischoff cookies on Sunday. They will also be entered to win a chance for tickets at the Lawrenceburg Speedway, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, a Cincinnati Reds basket and tickets to see Straight No Chase at the Taft Theater.

Circus performances are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Cornerstone Kroger is located at 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville.

ExploreRELATED: New Kroger at Cornerstone of Centerville opens tomorrow

