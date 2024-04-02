Cornhole tournament to benefit Springboro community support group

The registration deadline has been extended to April 15.

“We wanted to create an event that could resonate with the entire Springboro community,” said Tournament Founder Holden Midkiff.

The tournament will be held in a 20-acre field at 7884 Bunnell Hill Road just north of Ohio 73 and the Clearcreek Township Police Department. Teams, volunteers and sponsors can sign up for the event at borocornholeclassic.com.

Teams can sign up for $50 each and are guaranteed three games and two T-shirts. Individuals can also register for $25 and will be matched up into teams.

The competitive division includes a $400 prize following the rules of the American Cornhole Association. The recreational division will compete for a $100 prize.

Volunteers will be needed to help with set up, clean up and a wide variety of tasks.

“We’re thrilled that Holden and his friends have organized this event and we can’t wait to watch it grow,” said SCAC Founder and Executive Director Wendy Grothjan. “The inflation of the past few years has increased the need in our community and we are grateful for all the generous donors and friends who help us work to meet those needs.

Most of the families helped by the SCAC since 2007 have been challenged by layoffs, single parenthood or insufficient wages. All of these issues directly impact children and their ability to thrive at school and in the community.

The SCAC provides a twice-monthly choice food pantry for residents of the Springboro Community City School District. In partnership with Shared Harvest, the SCAC provides approximately 100 backpacks of food every week to students in the school district. Emergency assistance and counseling are also provided on a case-by-case basis.