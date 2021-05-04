Coronavirus: 1 in 3 Ohioans have finished vaccine

As of Tuesday, 3,892,823 people in the state have completed their inoculation, meaning they’ve received their second shot of a two-dose vaccine or received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those vaccinated, ages 50-59 has the most number of people vaccinated, with more than 683,000 people. Ohioans ages 70-74 have the highest percentage of people vaccinated at 73.27%, according to ODH.