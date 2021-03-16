Coronavirus: 1 in 5 Ohioans have received at least one vaccine dose

One in five Ohioans, or 20.80% of the state’s population, has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
More than 2,430,000 people have received the first dose in Ohio and 1,422,611 people have finished the vaccine.
Tuesday morning Gov. Mike DeWine announced that residents ages 40 and older and those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity will be eligible for the COVID vaccine starting Friday.
On March 29, eligibility will open to all Ohioans ages 16 and older.
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine has only approved for those 16 and older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for ages 18 and older in the U.S.
Ohio reported 1,883 daily cases, bringing the state’s total to 992,223.
As of Tuesday, 17,992 Ohioans have died during the pandemic and 18,114 COVID deaths have been reported in the state, according to ODH.
The state recorded 114 daily hospitalizations for a total of 51,756. Ten ICU admissions were reported in the last day, bringing Ohio’s total to 7,287.