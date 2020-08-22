Coronavirus: 114,165 cases, 3,975 deaths in Ohio

There have been 114,165 cases and 3,975 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, August 22 according to the Ohio Department of Health. A total of 1,119 new cases and 20 new deaths have been reported today.
A total of 108,133 cases and 3,694 deaths have been confirmed by the state. An estimated 93,914 people have recovered, the state calculated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 12,778 people have been hospitalized and 2,876 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit. A total of 59 new hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions were reported in the past 24 hours.
This week, Gov. Mike DeWine released regulations for performance theaters and said they would reopen soon.
To give arts organizations the opportunity to plan for live performances, the guidelines and attendance figures were released Friday. DeWine said the regulations are similar to those that govern sporting events.
For indoor venues, attendance can be no more than the lesser of 300 or 15 percent of fixed-seating capacity. For outdoor venues, attendance can be no more than the lesser of 1,500 of 15 percent of fixed-seating capacity.