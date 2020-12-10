Coronavirus: 16 states make travel advisory, including Ohio

Ohio made its own travel advisory for the second week in a row, joining 15 other states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.
Other states on the advisory include South Dakota, Idaho, Kansas, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Mississippi, Utah, Tennessee, Missouri, Nevada, Montana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Among the list, South Dakota has the highest coronavirus positivity rate at 52%.
Ohio uses state-level aggregate data from The COVID Tracking Project to determine the travel advisory. Ohio’s addition of nearly 13,000 backlogged antigen test results on Tuesday resulted in an inflated positivity rate. Therefore the Ohio Department of Health is using the state’s positivity rate from the testing dashboard for Ohio’s positivity rate.
Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate is 16%, according to the state health department.
Washington, Oregon and Wyoming are experiencing reporting irregularities, making ODH unable to calculate a positivity rate for those states.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from states on travel advisory are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. ODH also recommends that residents refrain from traveling to states with a 15% positivity rate.
Those who are self-quarantining should take their temperature twice a day to check for a fever and keep an eye out for other coronavirus symptoms, such as a cough, issues breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, a runny nose or congestion, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
If symptoms develop, call your health care provider.