More than 1 million people complete COVID vaccinations in Ohio

For the first time in 2021, fewer than 1,000 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Ohio.

As of Friday, the state health department reported 919 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals, with 266 in ICUs and 185 on ventilators.

Two weeks ago Ohio recorded 1,455 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

The state reported 1,750 daily cases of coronavirus on Friday, marking the sixth time in the last seven days the the state has reported fewer than 2,000 cases a day, according to ODH.

The state’s 21-day average also dropped below 2,000 to 1,976 cases a day.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 976,230 total cases.

The state reported 752 COVID deaths Friday, including 428 Ohioans who died outside of the state.

ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said those 428 people list Ohio as their primary residence, but may be residents who spend winters out of the state or have recently moved but did not update their residence information.

McCloud noted that as the state moved to a new death reporting system, she asked ODH staff to reach out to other states the department hadn’t heard from recently and believes the increase may be the result of those efforts.

“Other states do not send these death certificates to ODH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics on a regular schedule and therefore fluctuations will be reflected in reported mortality data,” read a message on ODH’s coronavirus dashboard.

As of Friday, Ohio has recorded 17,656 deaths in the state and 17,502 deaths in Ohio residents.

Hospitalizations increased by 87 for a total of 50,782.

Ohio reported three ICU admissions Friday, bringing the total to 7,184.