Coronavirus a year later: Holly Allen, ‘I knew we had a long road ahead of us’

Still, when it did spread to the United States, she wasn’t that surprised.

“I knew we had a long road ahead of us, understanding that it would be really hard to stop it from spreading without making some tough decisions, which we eventually saw,” she added.

Maybe the watchword of the past year, for Allen and others, was “flexibility.” Everyone had to learn to adapt.

“I would say overall I’ve become more flexible,” she said. “For a long time I was working remotely. I’m back in the office now. But my children’s situation is still fluid. We’re still figuring out child care. They’re back in school. I think I’ve learned to just be more flexible.”

“I think overall that most people I’ve seen have just learned that, hey, things happen and you just have to roll with it,” Allen said. “We’re less rigid than we we were before.”