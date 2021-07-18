Coronavirus: Case average creeps up as state reports just over 300 cases Sunday

In the pas 24 hours, the state reported 301 new coronavirus cases, bringing the 21-day case average up to 305 cases per day. The daily case average is continuing to rise, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
In the past 24 hours, seven people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the ODH reported. Currently, 313 people are hospitalized in the state, an 18% increase in patients in the past seven days, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 71 people are in an intensive care unit in Ohio, with no new ICU admissions in the past 24 hours.
In the past day, 4,291 people started their COVID vaccine, bringing the partially vaccinated population to 5,663,015 people, or 48.45% of the state’s population. The ODH reported that 4,464 people completed their vaccine in the past day, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 5,307,537 people, or 45.41% of the population.
Following two COVID-19 outbreaks at two camps in the Miami Valley, the ODH issued guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus at residential camps.
The guidance recommends implementing layers of protection for campers and staff who are not fully vaccinated, the ODH said in a release.
Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, the chief medical officer of the ODH, said the best protection against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated. He encourages anyone over the age of 12 who can safely get vaccinated to do so to help protect those who cannot get vaccinated.