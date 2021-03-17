Coronavirus: Daily cases remain under 2,000 for two straight weeks in Ohio

Nearly 2.5 million people have started the vaccination process in Ohio and and 1,450,278 people have completed the vaccine.

Ohio launched its first long-term mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center on St. Patrick’s Day. The clinic will ramp up vaccinations in the coming days and has the capacity to administer up to 6,000 vaccines a day.

Over eight weeks, the clinic is expected to vaccinate an estimated 210,000 people.

The site was selected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to operate a mass vaccination clinic due to its proximity to a large number of high-risk Ohioans and medically underserved populations, said Gov. Mike DeWine.

The vaccine shipped to CSU are in addition to Ohio’s weekly allotment from the federal government.

More than a dozen additional locations across Ohio were selected as state-run regional mass vaccination clinics, including the Dayton Convention Center. Additional details about when the clinic is launching have not been released at this time.