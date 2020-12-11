X

Coronavirus: DeWine authorizes Ohio National Guard to provide jail security

The Ohio National Guard helps direct traffic during a July 23, 2020, drive-thru food distribution event at The Foodbank in Dayton. STAFF
By Jen Balduf

Ohio National Guard members could be tasked with providing security support at local jails if needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday authorized the Ohio National Guard to perform security details at local jails experiencing staff reductions due to COVID-19.

DeWine previously ordered the Ohio National Guard into state active duty to assist the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction with security at state prisons. Friday’s proclamation expands that order to include security at any correctional facility, county jail or confinement in the state, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The Ohio National Guard has been providing other forms of support since the pandemic began, such as assisting with food distribution and coronavirus testing.

