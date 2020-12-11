Coronavirus: DeWine authorizes Ohio National Guard to provide jail security

Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday authorized the Ohio National Guard to perform security details at local jails experiencing staff reductions due to COVID-19.

DeWine previously ordered the Ohio National Guard into state active duty to assist the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction with security at state prisons. Friday’s proclamation expands that order to include security at any correctional facility, county jail or confinement in the state, according to a release from the governor’s office.