Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic today

Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m., just a day after he announced the mask mandate and other public health orders would expire in three weeks in Ohio.
“It is time to end the health orders,” he said. “It’s been a year. You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus. And now, our cases are down, and we have a tested and proven weapon with the vaccine that all Ohioans 12 and over can utilize.”
The governor asked the Ohio Department of Health to remove most coronavirus-related health orders on June 2, including the mask mandate, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events.
Orders that will remain in effect will relate to nursing homes and assisted living centers and pandemic data collection.
DeWine also announced Wednesday that Ohio will have two lotteries for vaccinated residents, including drawings for $1 million and free college tuition.
The $1 million drawings are available for Ohioans 18 and older. There will be five weekly drawings starting May 26. Winners must have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the date of the drawing.
Those younger than 18 who are eligible for the vaccine will be entered to win a four-year scholarship to any of Ohio’s state college and universities. The scholarship will include full tuition, room and board.