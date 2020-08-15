Face shields not appropriate substitute for masks in schools, ODH says

Ohio’s K-12 mask order states that “all students, faculty, and staff in any child care setting, school building, or other location that provides care or education to any child in kindergarten through grade twelve in the State of Ohio shall wear facial coverings at all times.” The order states exemptions, such as those with medical conditions, when eating or drinking and playing at recess.

If someone is unable to wear a mask, a face shield may be an option. The CDC suggests that some circumstances, such as lip reading, may also require the use of a face shield as an alternative to a mask. In those cases, a face shield should cover the forehead, wrap around the sides of the face and extend below the chin, the Ohio Department of Health said. Anyone who is unable to use a mask should pay extra attention to other preventative measures, such as social distancing, the release stated.