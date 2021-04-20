Coronavirus: Fewer than 2,000 daily cases reported for 4th straight day in Ohio

For the fourth day in a row, Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The state recorded 1,799 cases Tuesday, a slight increase from the 1,632 cases reported on Monday.
On average, Ohio is adding just under 2,000 cases a day, with a 21-day daily case average of 1,954.
Since the pandemic started Ohio has reported 1,056,606 total cases, according to ODH.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized the state dropped below 1,300 Tuesday, making it the third day in the last four days that hospitalizations remained under the benchmark. The 1,323 hospitalized COIVD patients reported on Monday was the highest number the state recorded in the last two weeks.
Over the last 14 days, the state has had more than 1,300 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals four times.