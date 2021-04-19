X

Coronavirus: Fewer than 2,000 daily cases reported in Ohio for third straight day

Vehicles lined up on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard outside University of Dayton Arena for a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
Vehicles lined up on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard outside University of Dayton Arena for a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio recorded fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the third day in a row, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the longest stretch of daily cases under 2,000 in the last three weeks, however, cases were up from Sunday.

The state recorded 1,632 daily cases Monday, 1,076 on Sunday and 1,987 on Saturday.

Over the last 21 days, Ohio is reporting an average of 1,985 cases a day.

Nearly 1,055,000 total cases have been recorded in Ohio since the pandemic started.

The state reported 119 hospitalizations over the last day, slightly above Ohio’s average of 105 hospitalizations a day.

After dipping below 1,300 hospitalized COVID patients over the weekend, Ohio was back over the 1,300 mark Monday.

The state recorded 1,323 hospitalized patients, the most reported in the last two weeks, according to ODH.

Ohio has reported 55,016 total hospitalizations during the pandemic.

The 10 ICU admissions reported in the last day brought Ohio’s total to 7,641.

As of Monday, more than 4,390,000 people in the state have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 3,095,000 people have finished the inoculation.

About 37.5% of Ohio’s population have gotten their first shot and 26.48% have completed the vaccine.

