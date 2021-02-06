Coronavirus: Over 1 million Ohioans have at least one dose of the vaccine

Today marks the ninth day in a row that the state has reported less than 5,000 new cases in 24 hours. ODH reported 3,549 new cases today. The 21-day case average continues to drop, currently sitting at 4,599 on Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

In the past 24 hours, 81 people have died of coronavirus bringing total deaths to 11,652 since March, ODH reported. The current death average is 72.