Coronavirus: No new deaths reported Sunday in Ohio

There were no new coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio on Sunday, and the number of new cases was below 1,000 for the first time in days.
The Ohio Department of Health released the data on its online dashboard, which it does daily at 2 p.m.
The 941 new cases reported Sunday brings the total to 158,907. The virus has led to 32 more hospitalizations, for a total 57,767. The number of deaths reported remains unchanged from Saturday at 4,925.
In light of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and recent campaign stops, including the first presidential election debate on Tuesday night in Cleveland, Gov. Mike DeWine has urged all Ohioans who attended campaign events to get tested for the virus.
Today's updated #COVID19 data snapshot is available at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. pic.twitter.com/Mnjr53Tnvm— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 4, 2020