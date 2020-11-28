Coronavirus: Ohio passes 400,000 cases, 26,000 hospitalizations

Ohio reported 6,895 more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the state’s total reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 406,703. Hospitalizations rose to over 26,000 today.
Deaths rose by 32, resulting in a total of 6,378 Ohioans killed by the coronavirus since March. Hospitalizations increased by 302. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,262 people have been hospitalized.
The state said that due to a surge in testing, the data may be incomplete.
One day after an exhibition game was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Cedarville University program, the Dayton Flyers lost their first regular-season opponent.
“We were informed this morning that Alcorn State has a positive for COVID-19 during pre-competition testing at Kent State,” Dayton announced Saturday morning. “As a result, they cannot play at UD Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 1. We are working through our contingency plans and will share scheduling updates as they develop.”
Dayton will try to find another opponent for early next week. It does not have another game scheduled until 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena when it plays Southern Methodist.