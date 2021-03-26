Coronavirus: Ohio reports highest number of daily cases in 3 weeks

As a result, the state’s number of cases per 100,000 people is also staying even. If Ohio reports less than 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks in a row all the state’s public health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted. As of Thursday, Ohio was reporting 146.9 cases per 100,000, up slightly from last week.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also up a little from the state’s 21-day average Friday. Ohio reported 111 daily hospitalizations and 14 daily ICU admissions, compared to its averages of 89 hospitalizations a day and nine ICU admissions a day.

The state reported 144 deaths on Friday. Ohio updates death data twice a week. Other states do not send Ohio death certificate data on a regular basis which can cause death data to fluctuate.

Starting Monday, Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, with many providers already opening registration for clinics scheduled for next week.

More than a dozen regional mass vaccination sites are scheduled to launch Wednesday. The Dayton Convention Center is among the locations listed as regional vaccine clinics and is set to received 5,000 doses next week, DeWine said.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery has been using the convention center as a vaccine clinic for the past few months and will continue to manage the site.

Mass vaccination sites are open to all Ohioans. People can register for a vaccine appointment at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

As of Friday, 3,117,500 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 1,763,847 people have finished the vaccination.