Coronavirus: Ohio breaks record with over 5,500 new cases, case average over 3,000

Ohio broke the record for hospitalizations reported yesterday, with 231. The previous record was set on Oct. 20 with 216. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 20,395 people have been hospitalized.

Explore Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Stephanie McCloud would be Ohio’s next health director. Dr. Amy Acton previously served as the director, helping the state through the early months of the pandemic before resigning in June.