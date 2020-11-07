Coronavirus: Ohio breaks record with over 5,500 new cases, case average over 3,000

There have been 5,549 new cases of coronavirus and 149 hospitalizations reported, making today the second day in a row that Ohio has passed 5,000 new cases. 12 new deaths were reported today, bringing cases in Ohio to 245,727 and deaths to 5,506.
The state has added more than 4,000 cases per day for the last four days. Of the last five days, four of them have set the daily record. The average number of new cases for the past 21 days is 3,119 the Ohio Department of Health reported.
Ohio broke the record for hospitalizations reported yesterday, with 231. The previous record was set on Oct. 20 with 216. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 20,395 people have been hospitalized.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Stephanie McCloud would be Ohio’s next health director. Dr. Amy Acton previously served as the director, helping the state through the early months of the pandemic before resigning in June.
The governor previously tried to fill the position in early September, announcing Dr. Joan Duwve as the new director. However, hours after the announcement DeWine said the Duwve had withdrawn her name from consideration, citing personal reasons.
Lance Himes has served as interim director and will now be the ODH senior deputy. His role will focus on coordinating the release of a COVID-19 vaccine once its available.