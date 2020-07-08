Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

Drive-thru self-swab testing

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Pre-registration required on the Rite Aid website

Offered at no cost to anyone 18 years or older

CVS, 5981 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton

Drive-thru self-swab testing

Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website

Offered at no cost

Premier Health testing, UD Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Dayton

Drive-thru swab testing for patients with symptoms of COVID-19

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Doctor's order required

No appointment needed

Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Eaton

Eaton High School, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton

Pop-up testing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 only

Testing open to anyone for free

Fairfield

4601 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

Drive-thru testing

July 30; Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Fairfield High School (staff and students), 8800 Holden Blvd.

For staff and students

Drive-thru testing

July 30; Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Hamilton

CVS, 1115 High Street, Hamilton

Drive-thru self-swab testing

Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website

Offered at no cost

Middletown

Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown

Drive-thru testing

July 28 and 31, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

930 Ninth Ave., Middletown

Drive-thru testing

July 29; Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Sept. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Piqua

CVS, 154 North College Street, Piqua

Drive-thru self-swab testing

Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website

Offered at no cost

Springboro

CVS, 710 North Main Street, Springboro

Drive-thru self-swab testing

Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website

Offered at no cost

Trenton

Edgewood High School, 3045 Busenbark Road

For students and staff

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 11 and 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

