Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

Medical assistant Carrie Bowman with Centerpoint Health on Breiel Boulevard in Middletown, shows a COVID-19 test kit outside the office Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Centerpoint Health will be on location at Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center at 800 Lafayette Ave. in Middletown for testing today, June 17, 2020. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News | Updated 4 hours ago
By Daniel Susco

As we continue to reopen businesses, testing for the coronavirus has become more and more important. So, we have compiled this list of testing locations.

The State of Ohio also offers a map of testing locations and Community Health Centers on its coronavirus website. It recommends calling the health centers to learn were the nearest testing location is.

Dayton

Rite Aid, 3875 Salem Avenue, Dayton

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
  • Pre-registration required on the Rite Aid website
  • Offered at no cost to anyone 18 years or older

CVS, 5981 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website
  • Offered at no cost

Premier Health testing, UD Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Dayton

  • Drive-thru swab testing for patients with symptoms of COVID-19
  • 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Doctor's order required
  • No appointment needed

Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Eaton

Eaton High School, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton

  • Pop-up testing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 only
  • Testing open to anyone for free

Fairfield

4601 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

  • Drive-thru testing
  • July 30; Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Fairfield High School (staff and students), 8800 Holden Blvd.

  • For staff and students
  • Drive-thru testing
  • July 30; Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Hamilton

CVS, 1115 High Street, Hamilton

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website
  • Offered at no cost

Middletown

Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown

  • Drive-thru testing
  • July 28 and 31, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

930 Ninth Ave., Middletown

  • Drive-thru testing
  • July 29; Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Sept. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Piqua

CVS, 154 North College Street, Piqua

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website
  • Offered at no cost

Springboro

CVS, 710 North Main Street, Springboro

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website
  • Offered at no cost

Trenton

Edgewood High School, 3045 Busenbark Road

  • For students and staff
  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 11 and 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

If you know of a testing location that is not on this list, please let us know by emailing us at newsroomDDN@gmail.com.

