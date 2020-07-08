Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

As we continue to reopen businesses, testing for the coronavirus has become more and more important. So, we have compiled this list of testing locations.
The State of Ohio also offers a map of testing locations and Community Health Centers on its coronavirus website. It recommends calling the health centers to learn were the nearest testing location is.
Dayton
Rite Aid, 3875 Salem Avenue, Dayton
- Drive-thru self-swab testing
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- Pre-registration required on the Rite Aid website
- Offered at no cost to anyone 18 years or older
CVS, 5981 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton
Premier Health testing, UD Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Dayton
- Drive-thru swab testing for patients with symptoms of COVID-19
- 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Doctor's order required
- No appointment needed
Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton
- Drive-thru testing
- Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Offered at no cost
- No appointment required
- People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton
- Drive-thru testing
- Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Offered at no cost
- No appointment required
- People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID
McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton
- Drive-thru testing
- Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Offered at no cost
- No appointment required
- People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID
Eaton
Eaton High School, 400 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton
- Pop-up testing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 only
- Testing open to anyone for free
Fairfield
4601 Dixie Highway, Fairfield
- Drive-thru testing
- July 30; Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
- Offered at no cost
- No appointment required
- People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID
Fairfield High School (staff and students), 8800 Holden Blvd.
- For staff and students
- Drive-thru testing
- July 30; Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
- Offered at no cost
- No appointment required
- People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID
Hamilton
CVS, 1115 High Street, Hamilton
Middletown
Middletown High School, 601 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown
- Drive-thru testing
- July 28 and 31, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
- Offered at no cost
- No appointment required
- People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID
930 Ninth Ave., Middletown
- Drive-thru testing
- July 29; Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Sept. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
- Offered at no cost
- No appointment required
- People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID
Piqua
CVS, 154 North College Street, Piqua
Springboro
CVS, 710 North Main Street, Springboro
Trenton
Edgewood High School, 3045 Busenbark Road
- For students and staff
- Drive-thru testing
- Aug. 11 and 13, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
- Offered at no cost
- No appointment required
- People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID
If you know of a testing location that is not on this list, please let us know by emailing us at newsroomDDN@gmail.com.