Coronavirus: Ohioans should avoid travel to 7 states

The number of states for Ohioans to avoid went down to seven, with Nebraska, Nevada, Utah and Wisconsin coming off the list.
The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday updated the travel advisory for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of $15% or higher.
The updated list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. South Dakota continues to have the highest positivity rate, which has increased to 50.6%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 7%, up a percent from the week before. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community.
𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐲— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 4, 2020
Those who enter Ohio after travel to the states on the travel advisory map are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.