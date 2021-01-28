Coronavirus: Ohioans urged to avoid travel to 12 states

The Ohio Department of Health updated the travel advisory list Wednesday for states with positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the overall number tested during the past seven days.

The list updated list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Alabama has the highest positivity rate at 34.1%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 12%. Kentucky, Connecticut, Oregon and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities so the ODH was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate; however, none of those states listed on last week’s travel advisory.