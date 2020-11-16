Coronavirus: OSU urges tests, early winter break departures

Explore

Also, Johnson said that at least the first two weeks of the spring semester, which starts Jan. 11, will be virtual with student move-in scheduled for Jan. 18.

“Depending on how COVID-19 cases are trending in December and early January, and with the guidance of Gov. (Mike) DeWine and state and local health experts, we will evaluate and act upon any need to extend the virtual start to the semester,” she stated.

The plan applies to OSU’s main and branch campuses.