Coronavirus: OSU urges tests, early winter break departures

Ohio State University’s president is urging students to get tested for COVID-19 and to leave as early as this week as Thanksgiving approaches.
Students who get tested and leave campus as soon as possible will be eligible for a raffle to win a season ticket for the 2021-22 Buckeye football season. Another incentive is five-day room and board credit for those able to depart by Friday.
University President Kristina Johnson announced an early departure checklist and ticket incentive in a Sunday letter to campus regarding the plan for students' safe return home.
In-person instruction will continue through Nov. 25, however, “once you receive a negative test and your classes are available by virtual or hybrid instruction mode, we strongly urge you to leave campus for winter break,” Johnson stated.
The semester ends Dec. 11.
Also, Johnson said that at least the first two weeks of the spring semester, which starts Jan. 11, will be virtual with student move-in scheduled for Jan. 18.
“Depending on how COVID-19 cases are trending in December and early January, and with the guidance of Gov. (Mike) DeWine and state and local health experts, we will evaluate and act upon any need to extend the virtual start to the semester,” she stated.
The plan applies to OSU’s main and branch campuses.