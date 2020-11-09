Coronavirus: Piqua to close city offices to public beginning Wednesday

PIQUA — The city of Piqua again will close its offices to the public beginning Wednesday due to the severity of COVID-19 cases.
The action is intended to protect both the public and staff, the city said on Monday.
“It is imperative that we protect our staff from COVID-19 so they are able to continue to provide essential operations to the Piqua community. It is equally important that we do our part to prevent citizen exposure to one another,” the city said in a written statement.
Piqua last week experienced its highest weekly COVID-19 new case count — with 80 new cases — since the pandemic began. Previously, the city averaged 38 new cases a week. The city on Monday reported 46 new cases.
The Piqua Health Department strongly encouraged community members to continue washing their hands, using proper social distancing, wearing masks and following all CDC guidelines including quarantine and isolation procedures.