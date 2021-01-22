Coronavirus: Rite Aid opens 3 more free test sites Friday

Rite Aid is opening 60 additional no-charge COVID-19 test sites Friday, including one in Dayton and two in Harrison Twp.
The self-swab coronavirus test also has been expanded to children 4 and older, regardless whether they are showing symptoms, the pharmacy chain announced in a release.
Rite Aid now has 460 testing sites across 16 states.
All participants must register online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a testing appointment.
The new Rite Aid pharmacies with testing include:
- 2532 E. Third St., Dayton
- 4328 N. Main St., Harrison Twp.
- 3700 N. Dixie Drive, Harrison Twp.
A third Rite Aid location in Harrison Twp., 3875 Salem Ave., already has been offering no-charge testing.
In addition, as an official COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider, Rite Aid is expanding its pharmacy team and across the chain is seeking to fill more than 2,000 new pharmacist, pharmacy intern and pharmacy technician roles to administer COVID vaccines under Phase 2 of the CDC’s roll-out plan. Visit www.riteaid.com/careers for more information.