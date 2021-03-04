Coronavirus: Same 5 states on Ohio travel advisory for 3rd week in a row

Ohioans are urged to avoid five states that have now been on the state’s travel advisory for the third straight week.
The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.
The five states on the list are Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota. Idaho and South Dakota have the highest positivity rate at 24% each. Ohio’s positivity rate is 5%, down from 8% last week.
Kentucky, Mississippi, Oregon and Texas experienced reporting irregularities with the number of tests performed in the past week. For this reason, the ODH was unable to calculate an accurate positivity rate.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the travel advisory should self-quarantine for 14 days.
While quarantining, watch for a fever or other signs of coronavirus, such as a cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.