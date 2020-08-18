Coronavirus: Shortage of pepperoni affecting smaller pizza parlors

You may want to order your next pizza with just cheese. The coronavirus pandemic is causing a shortage of pepperoni, Bloomberg reported.
Small pizza shops are reporting higher prices and tight supply for their usual pepperoni supply. A pizza shop owner in South Dakota said that pepperoni prices increased from $2.87 per pound to $4.12 per pound. A New York pizza parlor chef Matthew Hyland said prices increased from $4 to $6, Bloomberg reported.
While the price of ground beef has spiked and appeared to be easing, the price for pepperoni remains high, Bloomberg reported. Brandon King, owner of R-Pizza in South Dakota, said he had to change pepperoni brands for the first time in nine years.
Demand for pepperoni is up, Bloomberg said, as pizza restaurants have remained popular throughout the pandemic. Hyland said that while pepperoni prices are increasing, shop owners are resisting the urge to increase pizza prices.
“It’s an American right to have pepperoni on pizza,” Hyland said. “Pepperoni is such a huge part of pizza it’s important to us that we keep it accessible.”