Coronavirus: State reports fewer than 400 cases per day for just over two weeks

In the past 24 hours, 48 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing total hospitalizations to 60,352, the ODH reported. Currently, 310 people are hospitalized, a 10% drop in patients in the past week, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. About one in 65 patients are COVID-19 positive.

The final round of Vax-a-Million winners will be announced tonight as Ohio wraps up the campaign aimed at increasing awareness and encouraging residents to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The final winners were chosen on Monday and will be announced at 7:29 p.m.