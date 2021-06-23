Mobile COVID vaccine clinics in Greene County this week

Greene County Public Health and the Ohio Department of health are partnering to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to locations across the county.
The local health department worked with YMCA’s township administrators, food pantries, libraries and a local event to bring the ODH mobile vaccination clinic to various sites through Saturday.
The schedule is as follows:
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sugarcreek Twp. Administration Building, 2090 Ferry Road, Sugarcreek Twp.
- 11 .m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Xenia FISH Food Pantry, 774 Cincinnati Ave., Xenia
- 12:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Fairborn FISH Food Pantry, 1149 N. Broad St., Fairborn
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Yellow Springs PRIDE, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
All residents 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic. Anyone ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Walk-ins are welcome for all of the clinics, but those who wish to register may schedule an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov