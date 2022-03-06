Coronavirus Sunday update: Number of cases continue decreasing

Caption Ohio's coronavirus numbers for Sunday. Ohio Department of Health. Caption Ohio's coronavirus numbers for Sunday. Ohio Department of Health.

There are 821 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard. There are 154 patients in intensive care units with the coronavirus which means one in 19 patients are hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.

Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties are found in west central Ohio. There are 64 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with nine in intensive care units in these regions.

Southwestern Ohio consists of: Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam where 210 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 38 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.