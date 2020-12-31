Coronavirus: Travel to Ohio, 13 other states discouraged

The latest travel advisory issued Wednesday urges Ohioans to avoid travel to neighbors Kentucky and Pennsylvania, which also are on the list of states with positivity rates of 15% or higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for the coronavirus compared to the overall number tested during the past seven days.

The list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Idaho has the highest positivity rate at 59%. Ohio and Kentucky have positivity rates of 16%.