Coronavirus: UD Arena test site to move, more to open

The UD Arena site — which will reopen Aug. 24 at OnMain, the former Montgomery County fairgrounds in its early stages of redevelopment — opened March 17 and has been one of the nation’s longest-running and successful testing sites. It has served more than 24,600 people during its more than five-month run, according to a release from Premier Health.

The new drive-thru test site at OnMain, 1229 S. Main St., in Dayton across from Miami Valley Hospital, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Aug. 24. Those seeking tests should enter through the former fairgrounds main entrance. No appointment is needed, but a physician’s order for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is required.