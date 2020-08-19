Coronavirus: UD Arena test site to move, more to open

Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories will close the drive-thru test site Friday at the University of Dayton Arena, but five new COVID-19 testing sites will open the following week across the region.
The UD Arena site — which will reopen Aug. 24 at OnMain, the former Montgomery County fairgrounds in its early stages of redevelopment — opened March 17 and has been one of the nation’s longest-running and successful testing sites. It has served more than 24,600 people during its more than five-month run, according to a release from Premier Health.
The new drive-thru test site at OnMain, 1229 S. Main St., in Dayton across from Miami Valley Hospital, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Aug. 24. Those seeking tests should enter through the former fairgrounds main entrance. No appointment is needed, but a physician’s order for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is required.
Premier Health patients who need to schedule PCR testing prior to a procedure can do so online at www.premierhealth.com for one of the following locations, which will be open from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. seven days a week:
- Atrium Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Middletown (drive-thru at Behavioral Health Unit canopy)
- Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy (drive-thru in the parking lot northeast of the former Dettmer Hospital site)
- Premier Health Urgent Care – Vandalia, 6700 Commerce Center Drive (patient calls upon arrival; is met at door)
- Premier Health Urgent Care – Miamisburg, 8 Prestige Plaza Drive (patient calls upon arrival; is met at door)
“Testing is essential to our region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories are committed to providing broad access to PCR testing to the communities that we serve so that the essential activities of daily life can continue as safely as possible.”