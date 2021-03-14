Coronavirus: Under 900 cases reported Sunday, over 20 percent of Ohio vaccinated

As of Sunday, ODH reported that over 20 percent of Ohio’s population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 54,491 people have started the vaccine and 36,934 people have completed the vaccine. 2,364,861 Ohioans have had at least one dose.

Currently, 876 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, approximately one in 20 patients, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In southwest Ohio, 225 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 35 new hospitalizations have been reported, bringing the state to 51,551 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic last year.