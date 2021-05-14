Coroner called to Harrison Twp. shooting scene

One person was taken to the hospital and a coroner was called to the scene after a shooting in Harrison Township late Thursday evening.
At around 7 p.m., a police reported finding a bleeding man who said he had been shot near the intersection of Klepinger Road and Evansville Avenue.
The man was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center.
According to records, police are investigating in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue connected to the shooting.
A coroner investigator was called to Michigan Avenue around 11 p.m., the coroner’s office confirmed.
The condition of the victim taken to the hospital is currently unknown.
