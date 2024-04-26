Coroner IDs 63-year-old man killed in fire at Miami Twp. apartment

Around 10:40 a.m. Sunday Miami Valley Fire District crews responded to an apartment complex on Cobblegate Drive near Alex Bell Road.

Battalion Chief Glenn Jirka said crews transported one person, who was later identified as Osborne, to the hospital.

The apartment complex consists of four two-story units. The apartment where the fire start had heavy damage to a bedroom on the second floor, smoke damage throughout the unit and water damage from firefighting efforts, Jirka said.

It is not habitable.

A neighboring unit had minor damage to the ceiling due to efforts to prevent the fire from spreading, Jirka added. The other two units were not damaged and all three units are habitable.

A second person who also lived in the apartment where the fire started was displaced. That person was not at the unit at the time of the fire.

An initial investigation indicated the fire started in a second story bedroom. The cause remains under investigation but there are no signs of foul play at this time, Jirka said.