Serious injuries reported after pedestrian hit; U.S. 35 East reopens in Beavercreek

Around 8:10 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 over I-675.

The driver lost control of the car for unknown reasons and hit guardrails on the north and south sides of U.S. 35, according to police. The woman then got out of the car from the passenger side.

She crossed the concrete barrier on U.S. 35 and was hit by a semitruck heading eastbound.

She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but her current condition is not known, police said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Riverside police assisted crews at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.