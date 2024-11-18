Breaking: Coroner IDs man who died after reportedly assaulting man over ride in Dayton

Coroner IDs man who died after reportedly assaulting man over ride in Dayton

A man who died in a shooting last week after he reportedly assaulted a man he wanted a ride from in Dayton has been identified.

Cedric Hughley, 35, was pronounced dead at the RoadDog gas station at 119 N. James H. McGee Blvd., according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

A man was getting gas when he let another man, later identified as Hughley, inside his car to get out of the rain, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

“At one time the individual asked for a ride but didn’t have any gas money,” he said. “At that time a disagreement began inside the vehicle. The person loitering in the parking lot began to assault the driver of the vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle reportedly pulled out a gun and fired three rounds, killing Hughley. He then went inside the convivence store and asked the clerk to call the police.

Hughley was not armed.

Johns said last week the man was cooperating with police and no arrests had been made.

Ohio’s castle doctrine law states a person has no duty to retreat before using self-defense. Johns noted the law applies to a person’s residence and vehicle.

The case will be turned over to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges will be filed once all the evidence has been collected.

