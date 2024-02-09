BreakingNews
Coroner IDs man whose body was found by excavation crews in Dayton

Credit: Marshall Gorby

34 minutes ago
The body of a 35-year-old man was discovered Wednesday morning by crews excavating a vacant house razed after a November.

The man was identified Friday as Ryan Henson by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Dayton police officers were dispatched after 11:30 a.m. to 1323 Huffman Ave., near Wright Brothers Middle School, for a report of a body.

“Once on scene crews were notified that there were crews excavating a torn down house that had been set on fire,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said. “During the excavation a body was found in the basement.”

The razed house by Seminary Avenue was the site of a Nov. 29, 2023, fire, said Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

“Dayton Fire Department crews were unable to make entry into the structure to conduct search operations due to the intensity of the fire conditions and active structural collapse,” French said. “An emergency demolition was ordered for the building following fire extinguishment due to the extent of the damage and the danger of additional collapse.”

Credit: Marshall Gorby

The house was vacant, boarded and had no electric or natural gas, District Chief David Grubb said following the fire deemed suspicious.

“They arrived and found a boarded-up house with heavy fire throughout,” he said. “As we arrived, the second floor inside collapsed.”

Henson’s death remains under investigation by Dayton Fire Department’s Fire Investigations Unit, Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

