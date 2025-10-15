Council rules against Kettering veteran’s backyard chickens

Breaking: Death of 17-year-old boy under investigation in Washington Twp.

Combs said he is getting his 18 hens certified as support animals.
Todd Combs holds one of his pet chickens Sunday, July 13, 2025, in the backyard of his Kenosha Road home in Kettering. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Todd Combs holds one of his pet chickens Sunday, July 13, 2025, in the backyard of his Kenosha Road home in Kettering. JEN BALDUF/STAFF
KETTERING
1 hour ago
Despite a ruling against his backyard chickens, a Kettering veteran said he will keep his pets as emotional support animals.

Kettering City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution affirming the decision of the Kettering Board of Zoning Appeals concerning chickens at a residential property in the 800 block of Kenosha Road.

Kettering City Council voted on a resolution to affirm a Board of Zoning Appeals decision that city staff did not err in finding backyard chickens in the 800 block of Kenosha Road in violation of city code. From left are Councilman Shane Sullivan, Mayor Peggy Lehner, Clerk of Council Amy Hayslip and council members Bryan Suddith, Lisa Duvall and Bob Scott. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

The decision means that the zoning administrator did not err in interpreting the city’s code and that Todd Combs’ flock of 18 chickens violates city rules.

“I’m said. I’m very disappointed,” Combs said outside the Kettering Government Center. “This is really going to affect me.”

He has 30 days to file an appeal in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, though Combs said he likely would not. The council did not comment on its decision at the time of its vote because of the potential litigation.

ExploreMeet the chickens: Kettering man’s pets or farm animals?

“We swear to follow the law. Whether we agree or disagree is secondary,” said Mayor Peggy Lehner following the meeting.

The council had a limited scope, the mayor said, which was to determine whether the BZA followed the law when it upheld a decision by city zoning staff.

Although Combs said he wanted the city to recognize his right to own poultry, he is in the process of getting his hens certified through the US Service Animal & Support Animal Registry.

According to the organization, an emotional support animal is an animal that provides comfort just by being with a person, and that any animal or breed can qualify as long as it helps support an emotional condition.

Outside the Kettering Government Center following a ruling by the Kettering Board of Zoning Appeals against his backyard chickens Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, veteran Todd Combs said he will appeal to Kettering City Council. However, the council on Oct. 14, 2025, affirmed the BZA decision. JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Combs is an Iraq combat veteran who has shared his struggles with post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. He received a letter from a mental health professional approving his application and so far has spent $300 to register three hens, at a cost of $100 for each pet.

“So I would probably end up spending $1,800 to keep my pets as a service animal,” Combs said. “It’s not about raising them for meat or eggs. This is how much these pets mean to me. And what’s $100 for a pet?”

The Combs family has a flock of hens they say are pets in the backyard of their Kenosha Road home in Kettering, JEN BALDUF/STAFF

Another option for residents is to ask council to change the ordinance to allow backyard chickens. The council in 2014, 2016, 2020 and most recently in May 2024 affirmed that chickens are not approved household pets, Kettering Planning & Development Director Tom Robillard said previously.

