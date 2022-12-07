BreakingNews
County commissioners approve $750K for Fuyao’s $300 million expansion
Montgomery County commissioners Tuesday approved $750,000 in county development funds to assist a $300 million manufacturing expansion in Moraine.

Auto glass producer Fuyao Glass America plans to build a 600,000-square-foot facility in a project county and city of Moraine leaders hope will create 500 jobs.

County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) projects will assist the project.

Fuyao operates off Stroop Road and Springboro Pike in a plant General Motors shuttered in late 2008. The company, which is based in China, launched operations there well before its official opening in October 2016. Today, nearly 2,000 people work there.

In all Tuesday, commissioners approved recommendations for full funding of five ED/GE applications totaling $1,594,400.

Commissioners approved $500,000 for road work in Union for a new Dayton Freight terminal, $162,000 for wall paneling company Trusscore in Vandalia, $62,400 to Millat Industries in Huber Heights and $120,000 to help move electric wire harness producer ElectriPack Inc. from Miamisburg to Moraine.

Designed as an economic incentive since 1992, ED/GE grants are derived from countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities. Funds also come from shared tax revenues.

Municipalities apply for ED/GE funds on behalf of companies moving to or expanding in Montgomery County. There are two funding deadlines for a pair of funding rounds each year, in November and April.

The county had just under $2.1 million for this funding round.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

