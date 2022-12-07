County commissioners approve $750K for Fuyao’s $300 million expansion

Commissioners approved $500,000 for road work in Union for a new Dayton Freight terminal, $162,000 for wall paneling company Trusscore in Vandalia, $62,400 to Millat Industries in Huber Heights and $120,000 to help move electric wire harness producer ElectriPack Inc. from Miamisburg to Moraine.

Designed as an economic incentive since 1992, ED/GE grants are derived from countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities. Funds also come from shared tax revenues.

Municipalities apply for ED/GE funds on behalf of companies moving to or expanding in Montgomery County. There are two funding deadlines for a pair of funding rounds each year, in November and April.

The county had just under $2.1 million for this funding round.