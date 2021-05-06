County swamped by property value disputes; to create second appeal board

Following the 2020 reappraisal, the Ohio Department of Taxation rejected the county’s calculated 7.4% increase on residential property values and ordered an adjustment that more than doubled that value increase to an average of 15.5% countywide. The adjustment resulted in 82% of the county’s 210,776 residential parcels going up in value — 62% of them rose by double-digit percentages, according to the auditor’s office.

Of the appeals filed before the March 31 deadline, 968 — or 23% — seek to adjust a property’s value by more than $50,000, according to the county.

The county’s second Board of Revision will work for about three months and will be assigned to hear those cases with large value discrepancies, which are often counter-appealed by the school district where the property is located.

Earlier this year, the auditor’s office analyzed the overall impact of the 2020 reappraisal and found taxes went up on 52.7% of the county’s residential parcels. The resulting overall 4% countywide property tax increase is expected to generate an additional $34.1 million for schools, cities, villages, townships, libraries and parks, as well as other social services agencies that receive funding through countywide levies.

The county seated a second Board of Revision in 2009 during the Great Recession to handle appeals on 7,688 parcels, the county’s largest caseload ever, and again in 2015 when 5,200 parcels were appealed following the 2014 property revaluation, according to the auditor’s office.

Keith said he welcomes the larger number of appeals this year.

“We know the property value appeal process can feel daunting for property owners,” he said. “We wanted every property owner to feel empowered to file an appeal, so we tried to go above and beyond to educate property owners about the process.”

Property owners who filed appeals with the Board of Revision will be scheduled for a hearing later this year where they can make a case for a change in their property’s value. The hearings are conducted via Zoom video conferencing or phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the auditor’s office released a five-minute informational video to help explain how to file an appeal and what types of evidence are useful in arguing a case. The video can be found at mc-bor.org.