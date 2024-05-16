County threatens ADAMHS levy funding over crisis service center fallout

“We cannot in good conscience continue to substantiate that amount of funding without some assurances that we and community partners will have a voice in the investments in behavioral health services administered for the well-being of our community members,” the letter says.

The joint letter, sent to Montgomery County ADAMHS and its executive director, Helen Jones-Kelley, requests that the county partners have more input on contracts with crisis service providers.

“Maintaining a commitment to operate in a silo is baffling, damaging and counter to our community’s spirit of collaboration,” the letter says.

The majority of the members of the Montgomery County ADAMHS board are appointed by the county commissioners, according to Ohio revised code, and the county commissioners also determine the size of the board. Eight of the current members were appointed by county commissioners and six by Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services director.

In addition to Montgomery County commissioners Debbie Lieberman, Judy Dodge and Carolyn Rice, the joint letter was signed by Montgomery County Probate Judge David Brannon, Sheriff Rob Streck, County Administrator Michael Colbert, and GDAHA president and CEO Sarah Hackenbracht.

Barbara Marsh, the director of counseling and wellness services at Wright State University, and Haley Carretta, director Montgomery County Office of Strategic Initiatives, were also included on the letter.

The letter addressed other points of contention, which have taken place over the last three years.

“ADAMHS did not seek stakeholder input on the Crisis Now Model, which was vital to mission accomplishment and which failed to lay the groundwork for the crisis hotline to merge into 9-8-8,” the letter says.

The letter addressed the crisis receiving center, which failed to meet the partners’ expectations, including not being able to hold someone who was “pink-slipped,” meaning someone who needed to undergo an involuntary mental health assessment.

“For approximately three years, we were promised a locked facility with over 16 beds for stabilization. The result was 14 recliners available for no more than (23) hours,” the letter says.

The crisis receiving center could not be used for stabilization, the letter says, which would be needed to treat those suffering from behavioral health issues.

“Further, the ribbon cutting was over a year ago and it is clear the physical space was not utilized and is not able to relieve the pressure on law enforcement and EMS,” the letter says.

RI International will end its services to the county on May 22. County partners want to help put in place a provider prior to that point, saying “ensuring that the crisis services are fully linked to the Behavioral Health Taskforce recommendations and meet the level of service needed is essential.”

“Our goal is to help you have replacement services identified and in place prior to that date, but with stakeholder input this time,” the letter says.