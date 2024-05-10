Crisis hotline, service center provider cuts ties with county

The Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center will remain open until May 22. It is unclear if the center will be closed after May 22 or if Montgomery County ADAMHS will contract with another provider prior to May 22.

“Montgomery County ADAMHS is working hard to identify a provider for the seamless transition of crisis services. We plan to share more details with the community in the coming weeks,” said Tina Rezash Rogal, director of strategic initiatives and communication at Montgomery County ADAMHS.

Montgomery County ADAMHS immediately began the search for a new provider for crisis services, the agency said Friday.

Those seeking mental health support have other options, including:

Connect to resources for mental health & substance use at mc.localhelpnow.org

Call 988 – National Mental Health Hotline

Text 4Hope to 741741 – Crisis Text Line

Call 937-528-7777 – Miami Valley Warmline

Those experiencing a mental health crisis and needing immediate care should call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room.