Court records: Suspect, victim argued prior to fatal Englewood stabbing

Monroe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed Jordan and Monroe walk into a bathroom together and then Jordan exit alone a few minutes later, according to court records.

Jordan reportedly walked outside to his truck with something in his hand before returning to the work floor and speaking to a few people.

Witnesses told police Jordan said he “knocked him out and you better go help him,” according to the affidavit. Two people then went inside the bathroom.

Officers took Jordan into custody and detained the two witnesses for interviews.

The witnesses said Jordan and Monroe had an argument the day before that continued on Sunday, according to court documents.

“They stated Jordan told Monroe to meet him in the bathroom to fight since there weren’t any cameras,” the affidavit read. “They advised when Jordan returned he said he had knocked him out and told them to go check on him.”

The witnesses reportedly found Monroe on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

Jordan refused to talk to police about the incident. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Sunday morning.