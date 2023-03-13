Dayton man killed in stabbing at Englewood auto parts plant ID’d

A Dayton man who died following a stabbing Sunday at an auto parts manufacturing plant in Englewood has been identified.
Shaunn Monroe, 42, was pronounced dead at Hematite Inc. early Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Englewood police responded a report of a person not breathing at Hematite Inc. at 300 Lau Parkway at 12:15 a.m.
Officers found Monroe bleeding from the the abdomen when they arrived. They attempted lifesaving efforts, but Monroe died at the scene, according to police.
Police determined Monroe had been the victim of a homicide, and took one person into custody.
Police did not identify the suspect, saying formal charges will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.
The Dayton Daily News generally does not identify suspects of crimes before they have been formally charged. Montgomery County Jail records show a 37-year-old man was arrested at 300 Lau early Sunday morning on a preliminary count of murder.
As of Monday afternoon, the man remained in jail, but formal charges had not been filed.