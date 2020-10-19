COVID-19 convalescent plasma at peak demand; more donors needed

More donors are needed as the rising number of coronavirus cases has triggered peak demand for COVID-19 convalescent plasma, the Community Blood Center announced Monday evening.
Last week, area hospitals performed the highest number of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) transfusions since the CBC launched Ohio’s first CCP collection program in early April, the CBC said in a release.
CCP is antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus. It is vital for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients, the blood center said.
To help meet the increased demand, the CBC is urging more COVID-19 survivors to donate and become a “Crisis Warrior.” Register to donate at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.
All CCP donors will receive a “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt. Potential CCP donors must have tested positive for COVID-19 by the RNA test or tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test and must be recovered.
In addition, the pandemic continues to hamper blood drive collections.
Type O positive is the most common blood type and is in high demand. The short supply is related to high usage, but also to collections limited by smaller blood drives and fewer first-time donors.
Blood donation requirements
- Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.
- Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental consent -- form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branches and blood drives weight at least 110 pounds and be in good physical health.
Those with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.