COVID-19: Dayton-area hospitalization drop keeps pace with state

There are 2,199 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state, which accounts for one in nine hospitalizations, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Monday. That number represents a 26% decline over the past seven days and 58% over the last 21 days.

There were 260 hospitalized COVID patients Monday in the west central region — Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — which also represents a 58% drop over the last three weeks thanks to a 39% decrease in COVID hospitalizations from seven days ago.