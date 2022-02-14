COVID-19: Dayton-area hospitalization drop keeps pace with state

The Dayton region’s drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last three weeks now matches the state’s average for the same period.
There are 2,199 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state, which accounts for one in nine hospitalizations, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Monday. That number represents a 26% decline over the past seven days and 58% over the last 21 days.
There were 260 hospitalized COVID patients Monday in the west central region — Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — which also represents a 58% drop over the last three weeks thanks to a 39% decrease in COVID hospitalizations from seven days ago.
There were 1,312 new COVID cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 2,633,648 in Ohio since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The ODH also reported 99 new COVID hospitalizations and 22 new ICU admissions in hospitals across the state.
