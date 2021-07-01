dayton-daily-news logo
X

COVID cases spike Thursday in Ohio after downtrend

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Ohio News | 34 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

The number of new coronavirus cases reported Thursday in Ohio is more than double the state’s 21-day case average.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 579 new COVID cases and 48 new hospitalizations, compared to 200 new cases reported Wednesday. The 21-day average is now 278, up from 267 reported Wednesday.

The state’s total coronavirus cases reported since the pandemic began is 1,111,903.

ajc.com

As of Thursday, 5,578,940 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,196,046 have finished it.

The ODH reported 47.73% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.45% completed the vaccine.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top