COVID cases spike Thursday in Ohio after downtrend

The number of new coronavirus cases reported Thursday in Ohio is more than double the state’s 21-day case average.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 579 new COVID cases and 48 new hospitalizations, compared to 200 new cases reported Wednesday. The 21-day average is now 278, up from 267 reported Wednesday.
The state’s total coronavirus cases reported since the pandemic began is 1,111,903.
As of Thursday, 5,578,940 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,196,046 have finished it.
The ODH reported 47.73% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.45% completed the vaccine.