Judge temporarily halts Air Force discipline for refusing COVID vaccine

“We were pleased by the ruling,” Kentucky attorney Christopher Wiest, who represents the plaintiffs in the case, told the Dayton Daily News on Thursday evening.

“My co-counsel at Siri Glimstad and I were fielding hundreds of calls a week from Air (Force) and Space Force members who were facing imminent punitive actions and in some cases the end of long careers, and the order came in the nick of time,” Wiest said. “Today’s ruling makes clear that Congress’ directive to all federal authorities in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act means something: the Air Force cannot grant hundreds of administrative and medical exemptions and treat religious exemptions in a second-class status.”

“This is a huge victory for our country and religious freedom,” Stephen Crampton, Thomas More Society senior counsel, said in a statement sent to this news outlet. Crampton is one of the attorneys representing plaintiffs in the case. The Thomas More Society is a national not-for-profit law firm.

An Air Force representative has declined to comment on similar lawsuits. A December 2021 memo from the Air Force directs commanders to take “appropriate administrative and disciplinary actions consistent with federal law and Department of the Air Force ... policy in addressing service members who refuse to obey a lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and do not have a pending separation or retirement, or medical, religious or administrative exemption.”

Refusal to comply with the vaccination mandate could result in discharge from the service, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and others have said.